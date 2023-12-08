State AG files lawsuit against Poconos resort

The State Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company that owns resorts in the Poconos and Mexico for deceptive practices.

The Bel Air Owners Circle timeshare group runs Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony.

The lawsuit alleges Bel Air charged excessive fees, made it hard for timeshare owners to make reservations, and gave downgraded accommodations to guests.

AG Michelle Henry said she’s seeking compensation for the victims and civil penalties against Bel Air.