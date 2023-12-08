100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State AG files lawsuit against Poconos resort

By WVIA News
Published December 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST

The State Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company that owns resorts in the Poconos and Mexico for deceptive practices.

The Bel Air Owners Circle timeshare group runs Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony.

The lawsuit alleges Bel Air charged excessive fees, made it hard for timeshare owners to make reservations, and gave downgraded accommodations to guests.

AG Michelle Henry said she’s seeking compensation for the victims and civil penalties against Bel Air.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News