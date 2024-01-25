Armed juvenile arrested near Scranton High, no in-person classes Thurs.

A juvenile was arrested for carrying a gun nearby Scranton High School, which led the district to move to virtual instruction Thursday.

School officials say the incident required a heightened police presence at the school shortly after noon on Wednesday. Scranton Police arrested 16-year-old Sihayr Dickerson, of Wilkes-Barre, nearby Scranton High School after discovering an "AR style rifle" concealed in his clothing,, according to his criminal complaint.

Dickerson, charged as an adult with aggravated assault and other offenses, was taken to Lackawanna County Prison without bail. Scranton Police said the incident is under investigation but there’s no ongoing threat at this time.