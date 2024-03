The Montrose Driver’s License Center will be closed for renovations from March 9 to March 12.

The work includes new flooring, painting, restroom accessibility updates and general repairs.

PennDOT will also add additional customer seating and new workstations to the counter processing areas.

The center at 78 Grow Avenue in Montrose will resume its normal operations on Tuesday, March 12, at 8:30 a.m.