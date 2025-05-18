Scranton mayor, Luzerne County Council, and judge races highlight regional primary election Tuesday

Races for Scranton mayor and Luzerne County Council will likely grab the spotlight in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania as Democrats and Republicans choose candidates in the primary election Tuesday.

In eight counties, Republicans and Democrats will also nominate candidates for common pleas court judge vacancies or new judgeships. Seven of the eight have contested common pleas races.

Statewide, voters will choose nominees for state Superior and Commonwealth court vacancies.

Each is contested on the Republican side, but neither on the Democratic.

The Republican candidates are Maria Battista of Clarion County on and Ann Marie Wheatcraft of Chester County for Superior Court; and Matt Wolford of Erie County and Josh Prince of Berks County for Commonwealth Court.

On the Democratic side, the candidates are Brandon Newman of Washington County for Superior Court and Stella Tsai of Philadelphia for Commonwealth Court.

Voters will also nominate numerous candidates for local magisterial district judgeships, school boards, township boards of supervisors, borough councils and other local offices.

Bradford and Wayne counties have no county offices up for election this year.

Carbon, Lycoming, Pike, Snyder, Susquehanna and Union counties have no contested countywide offices.

Here is a breakdown by county of contested countywide races and yes-or-no referendum questions:

BRADFORD COUNTY

Although the county has no countywide offices up for election, voters of any political affiliation in Rome and New Albany can weigh in on a referendum that asks if they favor allowing licensed liquor sales within the boroughs.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

The lone contested county race pits incumbent Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony J. McDonald, a former assistant district attorney, against a current assistant district attorney David C. James. James is the son of longtime Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas A. James, who remains a senior judge.

Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated McDonald to fill a newly created judgeship in January. The state Senate confirmed him a week later.

James seeks Democratic and Republican nominations, McDonald only the Republican.

The winner in the Nov. 4 election will also serve as a common pleas judge for Montour County.

Voters will have a choice for sheriff in November, but incumbent Sheriff Timothy T. Chamberlain, a Democrat, and Kristie L. Rospendowski, a Republican, are unopposed in the primary.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

In Scranton, the county’s and region’s most populous town, Mayor Paige Cognetti seeks a second full four-year term. She faces a challenge for the Democratic nomination from former Scranton School Board President Bob Sheridan, a car dealership and towing company owner.

On the Republican side, car repair shop co-owner Lynn Labrosky and construction company accounting executive Trish Beynon want the nomination.

The winners will face each other and, potentially, independent candidates Gene Barrett and Michael Mancini in November. Both have announced runs for mayor but haven’t filed nomination papers. They have until Aug. 1.

Lackawanna voters will also nominate candidates for common pleas court judge and district attorney, but both offices have incumbents who face no opposition – Judge Mark Powell and District Attorney Brian Gallagher.

Shapiro nominated Powell at the same time as McDonald in Columbia County. The Senate confirmed both men on the same day, the following week. Under state law, Gallagher, Powell’s first assistant district attorney, automatically succeeded him, but must win election to stay in office beyond January.

Voters will have a choice for recorder of deeds in November, but incumbent Evie Rafalko McNulty, a Democrat, and Sharon Soltis Sparano, a Republican, are unopposed in the primary.

LUZERNE COUNTY

In the region’s most populous county, incumbent County Council members John Lombardo, Brian Thornton, Greg Wolovich and Kevin Lescavage, all Republicans, want new four-year terms.

They face Republican challengers Rob Viars, Stephen J. Urban, Jackie Scarcella, Thomas Dombroski and Ronald D. Knapp.

Urban, a former county councilman, lost a re-election bid two years ago, two months after he was charged with assault. He pleaded guilty in 2024 to harassment and evidence tampering and was sentenced to a year on probation. Dombroski also lost two years ago.

On the Democratic side, the candidates are Johnny Price, Dawn Simmons, Emily Singh, Chris Belles, Denise Williams, Steven M. Coslett and Tony Perzia.

Voters can nominate five people from each party.

Republicans enjoy a 7-4 majority on the 11-member council, but Democrats won four of six seats available in 2023. The five winners on each side will face off in November for five seats.

Luzerne County also has a contest for a new common pleas court judgeship. Attorney Mark Bufalino, a former county Democratic Party chairman, and attorney Tom Mosca seek both parties’ nominations.

Voters will have a choice for controller in November. Incumbent Controller Walter L. Griffith, a Republican, and former County Councilman Tim McGinley, a Democrat, are unopposed in the primary.

In Hazleton, all city voters – not just Republicans and Democrats – can weigh in on whether an elected commission should study creating a new form of government.

They will also elect seven government study commission members. The candidates are Phil Bonafair, councilmen Tommy Bruno and John Nilles, Mayor Jeff Cusat, former Mayor Joseph Yannuzzi, Allison Keegan, Vinnie Castro, David Dominguez, Orisa Dotel, Rossanna Gabriel and Isaura Pine.

LYCOMING COUNTY

Though the county has no contested countywide offices this year, voters of any political affiliation in Cascade, Gamble, Mifflin and Porter can weigh in on referendums that ask if they favor allowing licensed small games of chance in the townships.

WVIA Screenshot Voters in four Lycoming County townships - Cascade, Gamble, Mifflin and Porter - will decide whether to allow licensed small games of chance in their communities at the primary election Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The question for each township is identical.

MONROE COUNTY

Five attorneys want to win one of the two nominations in each party for common pleas court judge. They are Alexander Marek, a former Northampton County chief deputy district attorney; Magisterial District Judge Jamie Levy; Patrick J. Best, a county special assistant district attorney; Kelly Lombardo, a former county assistant district attorney; and Janet Jackson, a former county assistant public defender.

Voters will have a choice for treasurer in November, but incumbent Treasurer Theresa Johnson, a Republican, and Ira Jolley, a Democrat, are unopposed in the primary.

MONTOUR COUNTY

The county has no contested countywide races except the common pleas judge race, which was outlined in the Columbia County section.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

The county has no contested countywide races except for two common pleas judgeships.

The candidates are Magisterial District Judge William C. Cole and county solicitor Frank William Garrigan and county Chief Public Defender Edward C. Greco. Each seeks the Democratic and Republican nominations.

SCHUYKILL COUNTY

Two countywide races highlight the ballot.

In one, incumbent Republican Michael O’Pake faces attorney John Henry Urbanski for district attorney.

O’Pake, first elected district attorney in 2013 as a Democrat, switched his voter registration to the Republican Party in January and is running as a Republican for the first time.

In the other contested countywide race, Republicans Shawn Butler, the county chief deputy sheriff, and Blythe Township police officer Frank J. DiMarco face off for sheriff.

No Democrats are on the ballot for district attorney or sheriff.

SULLIVAN COUNTY

The county has no contested countywide races except for a common pleas judge race. See the Wyoming County section for details. Elected common pleas judges serve both counties.

TIOGA COUNTY

The county has two countywide races, both for Republican nominations.

In one race, incumbent Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Marie Seymour faces challengers Reva Baldwin and Heather A. Lundgren.

In the other race, incumbent Sheriff Frank Levindoski faces Scott A. Henry.

No Democrat is on the ballot.

WYOMING COUNTY

The county has two contested countywide races.

With the county getting a second common pleas court judgeship, three candidates want the job.

They are attorneys Richard L. Huffsmith, Paul Litwin III and Nina Sordoni.

Each seeks the Democratic and Republican nominations.

The other contest is for the Republican nomination for county treasurer between deputy treasurer Carol Bardzel and Judy Barziloski. Incumbent Patricia Crandall Mead did not seek re-election.

No Democrat is on the ballot.

In Laceyville, voters of any political affiliation can vote in a referendum that asks if they favor allowing licensed liquor sales within the borough.