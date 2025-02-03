-
District Attorney Mark Powell will fill a Lackawanna County common pleas court judge vacancy while attorney Brian McDonald will fill a vacancy on the common pleas court that serves Columbia and Montour counties. The Senate also confirmed Brian Vennie as the new Pike County sheriff.
State Senate Judiciary Committee recommends confirming Lackawanna County DA Mark Powell to a vacant county judgeshipIf the full Senate agrees, Powell would fill a vacancy created when Judge Julia Munley became a federal judge. The committee also unanimously recommended confirming attorney Anthony McDonald to fill a vacancy on the common pleas court that serves Columbia and Montour counties.