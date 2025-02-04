State Senate confirms Lackawanna County DA, Columbia county lawyer as new county judges

The state Senate confirmed Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell as the county’s newest common pleas court judge Tuesday morning.

The Senate also confirmed attorney Anthony McDonald to a common pleas court vacancy covering Columbia and Montour counties and Brian Vennie as the new Pike County sheriff.

Powell will fill a vacancy created when Judge Julia Munley moved up to a federal district judgeship in November 2023. He plans to run for a full 10-year term later this year.

In a telephone interview, Powell said he plans to resign as district attorney on Friday just before he's formally sworn in as judge at the county courthouse.

Powell said he's grateful to Gov. Josh Shapiro for nominating him and the quick confirmation. He thinks the bipartisan support for his nomination shows "both political sides feel confident that I did a good job as district attorney and will be a good and fair jurist."

"There was a great degree of balance (in my background) having worked with both criminal defense and prosecutions," he said. "And the combined 34 years of experience, I think, was looked upon very favorably."

By state law, First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher will replace Powell. Gallagher plans to seek a full four-year term. He said Tuesday he will officially kick off his campaign Feb. 16 at Fiorelli Catering in Blakely.

Powell and McDonald were among nine common pleas judges confirmed. The judges were voted on as a group. The vote was 44-4 with four Democrats from the Philadelphia area voting no.

The Senate voted 48-0 to confirm Vennie.