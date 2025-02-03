State Senate Judiciary Committee recommends confirming Lackawanna County DA Mark Powell to a vacant county judgeship

The state Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously recommended Monday confirming Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell to fill a vacant county court of common pleas judgeship.

The committee also unanimously voted to recommend confirmation of attorney Anthony McDonald to a common pleas court vacancy covering Columbia and Montour counties.

The recommendations move to the Senate for a final vote.

Gov. Josh Shapiro only recently nominated Powell and McDonald. Their confirmation hearings each lasted less than 15 minutes.

Attorney Anthony McDonald testifies before the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 3, 2025, on his nomination to fill a vacancy on the county common pleas court that serves Columbia and Montour counties. The committee voted unanimously to recommended the Senate confirm McDonald.

If confirmed, both would fill the seats until January and would have to seek election to full 10-year terms in the upcoming election.

Powell, 60, of Moosic, first elected district attorney in 2017 and re-elected in 2021, faced re-election this year. Recently, he issued invitations to a party to kick off his campaign for judge this year instead, a signal that the nomination was near.

Powell would fill a vacancy created in fall 2023 when Judge Julia Munley moved up to assume a federal district court judgeship.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Munley on Oct. 17, 2023, and she began serving as a federal judge on Nov. 7, 2023. Powell publicly named Brian Gallagher as his first assistant district attorney on Nov. 20, 2023.

Powell expressed interest in replacing her then, but Shapiro waited more than a year to nominate Munley’s replacement.

Under state law, first assistant district attorneys automatically move up if a district attorney resigns. Gallagher, 38, of Scranton, is expected to seek a full four-year term as district attorney.