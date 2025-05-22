Pa. American Water Company: Dimock Twp. one step closer to drinkable water by 2026

Pennsylvania American Water Company reports it started construction on a pipeline for Dimock Township residents who haven’t had clean water for 14 years.

Officials say this is the second phase of a multi-year project to develop a public groundwater supply and build a new drinking water system for residents. The pipeline will be connected to residents homes sometime after mid-2026, according to today’s press release.

Residents rely on bottled water from Coterra Energy . Formerly Cabot Oil & Gas, the company was charged in 2020 by then Attorney General Josh Shapiro for polluting residents’ water.

Officials say the system will feature a four-stage treatment process to remove contaminants from Dimock’s water supply.

Dimock made international headlines in 2010 in the documentary, Gasland, which showed residents setting fire to polluted water from their kitchen faucets.

The township’s issues started 17 years ago, when Cabot started fracking in the area.

Fracking , or hydraulic fracturing, uses pressurized fluid to extract gas and oil from rock formations – like the Marcellus Shale beneath Dimock -- by creating cracks in the rocks so natural gas can seep through.

Construction on the new pipeline will include installing around six miles of pipes and service lines to each impacted home. Once the new pipeline is connected, all existing plumbing will be disconnected from individual wells to prevent cross-contamination.

Pipeline construction will take place along four roads in the township:

● The Dimock to Nicholson Road (SR3023)

● The Dimock to Brooklyn Road (SR2024)

● Carter Road

● Meshoppen Creek Road

“There will be lane restrictions during construction and occasional road closures,” said Jeremy

Nelson, project manager for Pennsylvania American Water. “Even when we need to close the

road entirely for work, our crews will maintain an alternate route around the closure.”

Officials say the final road restoration is expected to be finished by early 2026. Construction on the new water system is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

For more information on the project, visit PAWC’s information page on Dimock.

— Isabela Weiss