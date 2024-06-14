JCC Kingston to host piano presentation and talk

A local man will give a live presentation about historical and current jewish composers at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Lex Sloot, a local pianist, author and entrepreneur, will give the live piano presentation and talk on Tuesday, June 18 from 11am to noon.

Sloot will perform and talk about Jewish composers from the early 1800s to now, including Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, and Barbra Streisand.

The event is free but requires that you RSVP to b.sugarman@nepajca.org.