Mental health nonprofit to host purse bingo in Lackawanna County

The Lake Foundation, established in 2023, is a nonprofit that aims to strengthen NEPA's understanding of and resources around mental health. It's mission is to "help build a resilient community in which each person (children and adults) has an equitable opportunity to live a mentally healthy life," according to a release.

“Purse-suing Mental Health,” a purse bingo event, will be the organization's first event to raise money for future programs. It will be held on August 31st at noon at the Clarks Summit Fire Company, located at 321 Bedford Street in Clarks Summit. The cost is $25 ahead of time or $35 on the day of, and will include ten bingo games. Tickets can be purchased on the Lake Foundation website.