Lock Haven launches new rural maternal healthcare program

New and pregnant moms are invited to a Community Baby Shower in Lock Haven on Tuesday.

The shower kicks off the Clinton County State Health Center’s new maternal health pilot project, which aims to bolster rural maternal healthcare. Funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) and developed with UPMC of North Central PA, the $1.3 million program plans to fund thirteen services for moms.

Thirteen services through Clinton’s maternal health program

Health assessments and vital sign monitoring

Depression screening

Fetus height measurements

Urine pregnancy testing

Chlamydia/gonorrhea testing and treatment

HIV testing and referrals

Vaccinations (Tdap, Influenza, COVID, and RSV)

Initial and catch-up prenatal labs (for UPMC patients)

Prenatal vitamins

Condoms

Car seat safety checks

Educational sessions and materials on prenatal and postpartum topics

Social service referrals for mental health, substance misuse, WIC, SNAP, health coverage, food insecurity, housing and transportation needs

DHS will fund the pilot program for two years, which will be used to create a statewide model for pre- and post-pregnancy care in rural areas, according to DHS.

Tomorrow’s shower is from 3-7 p.m. at the Clinton County State Health Center, 300 Bellefonte Ave, Suite 100, Lock Haven.

— Isabela Weiss