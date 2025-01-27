Pa Department of Agriculture reports bird flu in Lehigh County farm

As bird flu cases rise across the country, Pennsylvania officials announce the first case of the virus in 2025 in a Lehigh County commercial chicken farm.

The state Department of Agriculture reported on Monday, Jan. 27 that it found a positive case of the virus in a flock of 50,000 birds.

Bird flu is a deadly virus that acts like pneumonia. If one bird falls ill, the entire flock must be euthanized.

The department wrote in a press release that it quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities after confirming the positive case. Transport of poultry products within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock was also restricted.

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in Monday’s presser, “protecting our poultry and dairy industries has been, and continues to be Pennsylvania’s top priority.”

He pushed for farmers to continue biosecurity strategies like washing their boots before entering a place where poultry is kept and applauded the Shapiro Administration’s work to fund bird flu testing.

“Throughout the outbreak, the Shapiro Administration has worked to protect Pennsylvania farmers and our dairy and poultry industries from HPAI. Our close coordination and support from the federal government has been critical, and we must continue working together at all levels to combat this virus,” said Redding in a statement.

The agriculture department recommends that anyone who suspects their poultry is infected should call Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852, and click option 1.

If you find a sick or dead bird in the wild, report it to the PA Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD (1-833-742-9453), according to the presser.

There is no risk to the general public due to bird flu, according to the state department of agriculture. Poultry products and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly. Pasteurized milk is also safe to drink.

— Isabela Weiss