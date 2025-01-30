Animal rescuers in the Poconos fight to control bird flu spread

The crow was thrashing its head and gasping for air.

Staff at Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife, a nonprofit animal rehabilitation center and sanctuary, sedated the bird as it went into a seizure.

A woman brought the crow to the sanctuary this week seeking help for the ailing bird while an interview for this story was underway. Staff immediately suited up in PPE (personal protective equipment) and quarantined the creature.

Within 10 minutes of its arrival fecal fluids were coming out of the crow's beak.

Shortly afterward it was dead.

The crow was infected with bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

See video below of Wilderz staff working with the crow as it died. Some viewers may find the images disturbing.

Bird flu is vicious. Animal rescuers and conservationists are nature’s first responders, working to save animals on the ground level.

That includes the staff at Wilderz in Stroudsburg.

Some researchers have described the virus as being like pneumonia in humans. Seeing it claim a bird's life up close drives home how devastating it can be.

Janine Tancredi, one of Wilderz’ executive directors, compared the virus to rabies based on the neurological issues it causes.

The highly contagious virus can kill an entire flock within a few days, but its symptoms include neurological changes and multiple organ failure. Death comes fast for waterfowl and new studies show that it's incredibly dangerous in cats, although cases are rare .

Do not feed cats raw meat or unpasteurized milk. Canned and dry food is safe, according to the Food and Drug Administration as of Jan. 17 .

1 of 3 — WildersBirdFlu_2 The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife converted a space used to house rats and other small animals into a quarantine room. Shortly after this photo was taken on Jan. 28, staff brought in a crow with bird flu for examination. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 2 of 3 — WildersBirdFlu_3 Cages at the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife for possibly bird flu-infected animals. Photo taken Jan. 28, 2025. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 3 of 3 — WildersBirdFlu_4 A stack of PPE, personal protective equipment, at the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife on Jan. 28. Animal rescuers must suit up in PPE to protect themselves from bird flu when dealing with possibly infected animals. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

While cats are at risk, dogs are not as vulnerable, Tancredi said. Animals in the canidae family, like dogs or foxes, are more resistant to the virus, but owners should keep their cats inside and dogs away from known contaminated areas.

Over the last month, Tancredi said Wilderz was able to save a fox, now named Volpe and released back into the wild, from the virus after it was found eating an infected goose.

“It's not a death sentence in a secondary host,” but dead birds can still pass on the virus to predators, explained Tancredi.

Taking care of infected animals

Wilderz has had some wins against the virus.

Tancredi said they’ve been able to cure some birds. There’s no vaccine for the virus, but she said her team reversed some early cases with a mixture of Ivermectin, Tamiflu, other antivirals and a Chinese homeopathic remedy.

“We have been able to get some raptors back … we had a Cooper's Hawk in and a Red Tailed Hawk, both that were in quarantine, displaying symptoms, who we treated and were successfully rehabbed,” said Tancredi.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Ever-popular Minimus the Saw-whet Owl hangs out on his swing at the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife on Jan. 28. He's a permanent resident and one of the sanctuary's educational birds.

But she emphasized that she doesn’t advise people to try to cure infected animals themselves. It takes strict PPE protocol and training. The sanctuary has 22 different species of birds who are used as educational birds. Tancredi said, her voice full of pride, that none of their permanent residents have gotten sick.

I don't even know the amount of the numbers for birds that we've gotten in patient-wise, that we're not sick, none of who became sick while they were here,” said Tancredi. “So, we're really good with cross contamination prevention and making sure that we're following proper protocol, and because of that, we've had zero cross-contamination.”

Animal rescue risky for sanctuary and staff

Wilderz started responding to the virus in December, after getting calls from concerned residents about geese they were told were “frozen in the water and couldn’t move,” said Tancredi. At the time, Pennsylvania didn’t have any active cases of the virus in commercial or backyard flocks.

On Jan. 2, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported it found about 200 dead snow geese, likely killed by bird flu, in the Allentown area on Dec. 30.

Because of the cross-contamination risk, the commission issued Wilderz a cease and desist order on Jan. 15 against picking up dead birds, which Wilderz had been doing in hopes of preventing the spread of the disease to other animals.

The order states Wilderz could violate its Wildlife Rehabilitation Permit, which allows for the care of sick and injured animals, and a Salvage permit, which allows for “exhibition, scientific study or educational instruction purposes,” by disposing of dead wildlife.

“You could be cited for each and every bird taken,” the order stated.

By Monday, Jan. 27, the state Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of the virus in a commercial poultry farm since Feb. 2024. The last detection in a backyard flock was in October 2024. 50,000 birds were in that flock. All were euthanized.

The commission's order created a complicated problem for Wilderz. Staff said they are often called to respond to animals they do not know have bird flu and concerned residents started bringing dying infected animals to Wilderz, believing that the animal could be saved.

The crow that died during an interview on Tuesday had been brought in by a woman who thought it had been hit by a car because of its displayed neurological issues and thrashing.

“People’s emotions get in the way,” said Tancredi. While Wilderz and the PA Game Commission strongly ask the public to call the commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD (1-833-742-9453), Tancredi explained that many try to take action in their own hands by bringing animals to Wilderz.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Duncan the Possum was brought to the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife late on Jan. 27 with frostbite. The next day, he was seen chilling on a rescuer's shoulder. He has a long road to recovery, but is making progress, according to staff.

A representative from the commission came to apologize to Wilderz a few days after the order was issued, according to Susan Downing, Wilderz co-executive director.

While the commission is one of the organizations that supervises Wilderz, Downing said the two often work together to tackle animal health issues. Both she and Tancredi added they’ve worked with good wardens who are a “blessing” to Wilderz.

Before the current spread of the virus, one warden brought in a baby bird for Wilderz to save, Downing said.

“They look at things a little bit differently once they come and start bringing animals to us, because we look at things differently. We give things a chance that normally would just be shot out in the field. And now we have them coming to us with animals that we actually help,” said Downing.”

Tancredi added the commission has also facilitated some animals’ release into the wild.

Wilderz is allowed to respond to any calls about alive animals, regardless whether staff suspects it has the virus. Tancredi clarified that the commission still advises against it because of the risk of cross-contamination.

But Wilderz has its limits.

“Obviously, if you see a flock of 50 geese that are sick, we don't have the bandwidth to be able to go out there and rescue all 50 geese and then safely and appropriately transport them back here,” said Tancredi.

Even if Wilderz could, that doesn’t stop the animals from being euthanized. Whether you call Wilderz or the commission, if birds contract the virus in mass, the whole flock is culled, according to Tancredi.

“Anything waterfowl has to be euthanized on arrival. There's too much risk involved once they come in with the symptoms that they come in with,” Tancredi said.

Guidance from the Pa. Game Commission

The commission has a fact sheet on ways to handle the virus if you come into contact with an animal you believe might be infected: “ Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza .” It provides contact information and describes how to best dispose of an infected animal if you “haven’t heard back from the Game Commission within 24 hours.”

Commission Communications Director Travis Lau added in an email that calling the commission allows staff to “collect samples for testing, the results of which help us to monitor the outbreak and its impacts.”

“Those seeing one or more dead birds should report them to us, and allow us to respond. Removing and disposing of dead birds is not recommended due to potential human health risks and the possibility of further spreading the virus,” Lau said in an emailed statement.

The commission provides guidance on disposing of possibly infected animals, like by double bagging the animal while wearing gloves, but Lau explained they “only provide guidance on disposal out of concern for people who might not contact the Game Commission as recommended.”

He added that disposal helps control the virus, but if it’s done improperly, it could “assist in the spread.”

1 of 2 — WildersBirdFlu_7 The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife updated its clinic to ask people to wait in their cars when bringing sick or injured animals to control the spread of bird flu. Photo taken on Jan. 28. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 2 of 2 — WildersBirdFlu_8 Ella Irwin (left), one of the animal care managers at the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife and Executive Director Susan Downing assess a bird brought in with neurological and respiratory issues on Jan. 28. Within a few minutes, the crow died of bird flu. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

Finding comfort in giving comfort

While there’s little rescuers can do about the virus in its late stages, Wilderz staff said they find comfort in treating infected animals.

Ella Irwin, a day-shift clinic manager, said she is grateful that the crow that died on Tuesday was brought into Wilderz’ care. She tries to focus on all the animals she’s saved and admitted she has to put on a “facade” to deal with dying animals. But at least the crow will be disposed of properly at Wilderz, she added, instead of being eaten by a scavenger animal and passing on the virus.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” Irwin said.