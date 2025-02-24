Officials take precautions in Pennsylvania as bird flu spreads to humans in other states

Avian influenza poses a low risk to humans, the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC) reports, but Pennsylvania officials are not taking any chances.

In addition to testing for the virus in dairy cattle and birds, human testing is getting underway.

As of Friday, Feb. 21, there were no human cases in Pennsylvania, but bird flu cases in humans are spreading elsewhere in the U.S., prompting caution and preparation in this state.

Bethlehem-based St. Luke’s University Health Network announced earlier this month it was preparing to start testing for human cases.

“At this point, there is no cause for alarm,” Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Medical & Academic Affairs and Section Chief Emeritus of Infectious Disease, said in a release.

“But taking some preliminary steps now will help us to assess our current situation and prepare for possible future developments,” Jahre added.

This "proactive step" is one lesson learned from COVID-19, he explained.

What is bird flu?

Whether you call it bird flu or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, it’s a vicious virus that attacks birds’ nervous systems and can kill entire flocks in a few days. Some researchers compare the virus to pneumonia , because how afflicted birds gasp for air, but others say its neurological symptoms present more like rabies.

In Stroudsburg, a crow seized within 10 minutes of being brought to the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife, a nonprofit animal rehabilitation center and sanctuary on Jan. 28. Fecal fluids poured from its beak.

Shortly afterward it was dead.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that seven commercial flocks and eight backyard flocks in Pennsylvania have tested positive for bird flu in the last 30 days.

If one bird tests positive, the whole flock is euthanized; 2,344,870 birds were killed in this outbreak, and that number does not account for wild birds.

Expanded avian testing in Pa.

On Feb. 14, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced that the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System (PADLS) is expanding to a new location at Penn State University’s Beaver Campus in Monaca.

That $6 million facility was funded by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2024-2025 budget and could receive an additional $2 million from his new budget proposal.

Effects on humans

In humans, bird flu presents with flu-like symptoms and sometimes as conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

The American Medical Association (AMA) reported two new human cases of the virus on Wednesday, one in Wyoming and the other in Ohio, bringing the nationwide count to 70.

Both people were hospitalized.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that anyone who may have come into contact with infected animals should contact their doctor.

DOH spokesman Mark O’Neill said doctors may prescribe the antiviral medication Oseltamivir to patients if they show signs of the virus.

If you are feeling ill after caring for sick animals, here are symptoms the DOH says you should look for:



Fever or chills

Sore throat

Cough

Muscle or body aches

Runny or stuffy nose

Tiredness

Headache

Diarrhea, vomiting, or stomach pain

Difficulty breathing

Eye irritation, redness, or discharge (conjunctivitis)

The CDC, AMA and Pennsylvania DOH all say the virus poses a low risk to humans.

But AMA Vice President of Science, Medicine and Public Health Andrea Garcia warned in a Feb. 19 health announcement that there may be more cases than we realize.

“I think one concern is that, in addition to these known cases, the virus may also be spreading undetected. In other words, we may be missing some of these infections,” Garcia said.

She shared data from the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), which found in a study of 150 veterinarians, three unknowingly had bird flu. None of the vets reported flu-like symptoms, but antibody tests showed prior infection.

Risks to — and from — animals

People who work with animals face a higher risk of infection, but the chances are still low, Garcia added.

There are no documented cases of human-to-human spread. However, there are specific steps people can take to reduce their exposure.

Biosecurity measures like designating a pair of boots to wear when taking care of farm animals are crucial to limiting the spread of the virus , and people who don’t work with animals should keep their cats indoors while cases are on the rise.

Like birds, cats are especially susceptible to the virus, more so than humans. The CDC reported in its most recent weekly report that humans can pass bird flu to cats, regardless of whether they are infected themselves . Bird flu can pass from a person’s clothing or shoes to their cats.

The CDC also stresses that you should not feed your cat raw food, but canned or dry food is safe at this time.

While raw or unpasteurized milk and meat can spread bird flu to humans, the DOH reports that properly prepared milk and meat are safe to eat.