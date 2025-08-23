Evacuations ordered as wildfire blazes California's famed Napa County

Evacuation orders are in effect as wildfires blaze across the West, including in California's scenic Napa County.

The Pickett Fire, which has burned nearly 4,690 acres, first sparked Thursday afternoon and continued to rage Saturday with only 7% of the wildfire contained.

#PickettFire UPDATE: @CAL_FIRE Intel Aircraft mapped the fire at 4,690 acres at 8:30 a.m. It remains 7% contained.



Overnight, the fire challenged primary control lines with slope-driven runs and short-range spotting; however, crews successfully held the fire within established… pic.twitter.com/blTF4DBlxY — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 23, 2025

The cause of the fire is not yet known. But an area where it has burned is the same as the devastating 2020 Glass Fire, which raged for 23 days and laid waste to more than 1500 structures.

But Cal Fire operations section chief Jeremy Pierce assured residents that the two blazes were markedly different beasts.

"That Glass Fire is an everlasting memory. That being said, these are not anywhere close to the same conditions as the Glass Fire," Pierce said in a video posted to social media, noting that the 2020 blaze had been aided by wind to get as out of control as it did.

"[The Pickett Fire] is a slope and fuels-driven fire. We don't have any extreme weather events. We're able to keep up with this fire because of those issues."

At least 1,230 personnel, 80 fire engines and seven helicopters are among resources helping to contain the fire, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Napa County is world famous for its extensive vineyards and wine industry.

The fire in Napa County is burning at the same time other wildfires are burning in Oregon, such as the Flat Fire.

At least 3,300 acres have been scorched across central Oregon because of the fire that started on Thursday, according fire officials on Friday.

The Flat Fire grew "significantly" overnight Friday and was largely driven by persistent heat and dry conditions, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's department. Some areas, including near the Lake Billy Chinook reservoir, were upgraded to level 3, or go now evacuation status, the highest evacuation level in the state.

Residents in those areas were warned to "leave immediately" as the threat to their area was imminent.

"If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further," said a notice from the sheriff's department.

"DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive."

The cause of the Flat Fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2025 NPR