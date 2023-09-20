DCNR funds snowmobile and ATV trails in northern and central PA

More than $1 million is going toward recreation companies in central and northern Pennsylvania for snowmobile and ATV trail maintenence and construction.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is awarding $677,200 to Rock Run Recreation Inc. to rehabilitate ATV trails in Cambria and Clearfield counties. Central Mountains ATV Association Inc. is getting $320,000 for a trail in Clinton County.

DCNR is also granting $126,000 to Tri-County Snowblazers and McKean Area Snowmobile Club to go toward buying equipment and maintaining and constructing 252 miles of snowmobile trails in Warren, Crawford and Erie counties.

Representative Kathy Rapp, who serves Warren, Forest and parts of Crawford counties, said outdoor sports are important to the area.

“So I think if some of that money can be returned to the snow belt areas of Pennsylvania where they enjoy snowmobiling, that's a good thing,” Rapp said.

Rapp also said the trails will promote tourism in central and northern Pennsylvania.

See the full list of funding in central and northern Pennsylvania below: