Four-day work week approved for North Whitehall Township staff

North Whitehall Township staff now will have a permanent three-day weekend.

After a 10-month trial period of a four-day work week for municipal staff, the township board of supervisors on Monday approved implementing it permanently.

The township began the trial in February to evaluate potential cost-saving from the program and to see if it would affect productivity.

During a presentation about the trial, Township Manager Randy Cope said the staff has been as productive, if not more. The township also saved money by decreasing its utility costs and the amount of sick time used by staff, Cope said.

“Overall, when I look at the success of the four-day work week, I am confident saying that it can continue without concern,” Cope said before the vote.

North Whitehall staff will continue to have the nine-hour, four-day work week schedule used in the trial. The municipal building hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The yearly pay for township staff has remained the same, meaning hourly wages increased 10% because staff will work four fewer hours per week.

Results of the trial

Employees filled out a survey at the beginning and end of the trial to assess changes in productivity.

Cope said every staff member reported there was no change in productivity — and he agreed with their assessment.

“I was probably the one that was strongest against this, that it was possible, but I can back up the fact that I feel our staff has been just as productive… maybe more productive in some cases,” Cope said.

Cope said staff was able to achieve that by streamlining processes and upgrading township technologies and systems. One example is RecDesk, a program that lets residents sign up for recreation programs online.

There was a $40,000 decrease in utility costs during the trial. Cope said the decrease likely would have been greater, but there was an issue with the water system in the municipal building.

There also was a 13% decrease in the amount of sick time taken by the staff. In 2022, staff used 637 hours of sick time, and in 2023, used 553 hours.

“And that's with the addition of two employees that were not on payroll in the year 2022," Cope said. "So that number probably is a little bit higher of a decrease than what we're showing here.”

At the beginning of the trial, some township residents expressed concern there would be an increased amount of overtime hours for Public Works staff, which would have increased costs for the township.

But overtime decreased from 793 hours in 2022 to 250 hours after the start of the trial in 2023.

“I will say in February, March and April of 2023, we had a very mild winter," Cope said. "Overtime is driven, in the municipal sector, by winter weather, so this is a little tricky to track, but we will continue to track this.”

‘For work-life balance’

The trial survey also assessed staff’s level of burnout, which results from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed, according to the World Health Organization.

Cope said even with a condensed work schedule and less time to meet deadlines, staff reported feeling less stressed.

“There are still stressful days, obviously, but they're recouped when they return back from their three-day weekend," Cope said. "So the stress isn’t carrying over week-to-week."

Township Public Works Director Rick Holtzman said he thinks the Public Works staff has been more productive because they are able to rest more on the weekends.

“I see it on Monday mornings when these guys are ready to go," Holzman said. "They’re refreshed, they’re recharged. It's refreshing to have wonderful weekends with the family.

“It was the main reason why I came here, why I took a pay cut to come here, just for work-life balance. So I commend the board, Randy [Cope] and everyone else who put this into motion. It’s working very well.”

Resident TJ Vanvreede said the schedule has been inconvenient for residents who want to call the office on Fridays.

“I would suggest you consider shifting one or two people to a different four-day week schedule, so there's always a point of contact in the office at normal times that can get you information,” Vanvreede said.

Holtzman said he is “on call 24/7” and will check emails and voicemails on Fridays. Cope said he also checks emails on Fridays and will respond if it is a time-sensitive matter.

Cope said previously that township staff considered staggering their schedules so the office still would be open Monday to Friday, but because the staff is so small, they decided it would be better if everyone had the same schedule.

State of the Township

Cope also presented the first annual State of the Township at Monday’s meeting, which he said he hopes to do on a yearly basis.

In 2023, the township started accepting credit card payments for municipal services so residents would not have to mail in checks.

Staff redesigned the recreation newsletter and started sending it out twice a year.

“Sometimes newsletters get a little redundant, but we've been trying to include new articles with new information,” Cope said.

The township website was refurbished to be ADA compliant. It now has new features such as the community portal and RecDesk.

After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, township staff brought back Senior Day and the Veterans Day Luncheon. Cope said both events had good attendance.

New pickleball courts were installed at Laurys Firehouse Park, and more than 100 people have signed up for lessons, Cope said.

A blighted property at Route 309 and Spruce Street was removed this year, and staff have applied for a grant to continue addressing blight in the township.

Supervisors adopted the township’s Comprehensive Plan, a guide to the township's future. The township had worked since 2021 to update the plan, which provides a general framework to manage future growth and preservation.

And after 10 years of delays, construction on the Park Valley Road bridge began in August. The bridge was reopened in October.