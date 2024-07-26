Pennsylvania athletes head to 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics begin on Friday, July 26, and the Paralympics will soon follow on Aug. 28. Thirty-six athletes this year on Team USA have named Pennsylvania their home state, three of whom hail from Pittsburgh with two more from the surrounding Greensburg and Murrysville.

Pennsylvania has athletes in 11 Olympic games and five Paralympic games, but the commonwealth is especially represented in field hockey, where they make up over half of the 2024 team. Over the next two weeks, keep an eye out for these Pennsylvania natives competing for Team USA:

Olympians:

Casey Kaufhold (Archery) from Lancaster, Pa.

Kahleah Copper (Basketball) from Philadelphia, Pa.

Alyssa Thomas (Basketball) from Harrisburg, Pa.

Casey Eichfeld (Canoe/Kayak) from Drums, Pa.

Boyd Martin (Equestrian) from Cochranville, Pa.

Caroline Pamukcu (Equestrian) from Springtown, Pa.

Brooke Deberdine (Field Hockey) from Millersville, Pa.

Emma Deberdine (Field Hockey) from Millersville Pa.

Phia Gladieux (Field Hockey) from Oley, Pa.

Ashley Hoffman (Field Hockey) from Mohnton, Pa.

Karlie Kisha (Field Hockey) from Hamburg, Pa.

Kelee Lepage (Field Hockey) from Honey Brook, Pa.

Ashley Sessa (Field Hockey) from Schwenksville, Pa.

Meredith Sholder (Field Hockey) from Alburtis, Pa.

Maddie Zimmer (Field Hockey) from Hershey, Pa.

Justin Best (Rowing) from Kennett Square, Pa.

Michael Grady (Rowing) from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nick Mead (Rowing) from Strafford, Pa.

Ariana Ramsey (Rugby) from Philadelphia Pa.

Chris Guiliano (Swimming) from Douglassville, Pa.

Josh Matheny (Swimming) from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Ivan Puskovitch (Swimming) from West Chester, Pa.

Joe Kovacs (Track and Field) from Bethlehem, Pa.

Bridget Williams (Track and Field) from Greensburg, Pa.

Jovana Sekulic (Water Polo) from Haverford, Pa.

Spencer Lee (Wrestling) from Murrysville, Pa.

Zain Retherford (Wrestling) from Benton, Pa.

Paralympians:

Kevin Polish (Para Archery) from Carmichaels, Pa.

Brandon Lyons (Para Cycling) from Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Shawn Morelli (Para Cycling) from Meadville, Pa.

Cody Wills (Para Cycling) from Harrisburg, Pa.

David Abrahams (Para Swimming) from Havertown, Pa.

Taylor Winnett (Para Swimming) from Hershey, Pa.

Eric McElvenny (Paratriathlon) from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Emelia Perry (Paratriathlon) from Philadelphia, Pa.

Mason Symons (Wheelchair Rugby) from Hershey, Pa.

