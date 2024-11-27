Penn State agrees to $17 million settlement related to COVID-19 online learning

Universities across the country are paying students back for the shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Pennsylvania, that includes the University of Pennsylvania, Susquehanna University, Temple University and now Penn State.

Penn State students enrolled during the spring 2020 semester could be eligible for payment as part of a $17 million lawsuit settlement.

Students who filed the lawsuit against Penn State argued the university did not reimburse any tuition or the mandated “Student Initiated Fee.” It supports recreation and fitness facilities, among other student life improvements, which plaintiffs say were not available during the online semester.

That fee ranges depending on the campus. That year, it ranged from $27 to $218. Students who opt in to the settlement will get about $155, according to media reports. Students who temporarily withdrew for medical reasons will get $50, according to the Penn State tuition refund settlement website.

Eligible students do not need to take any action to opt in for that settlement; payment will be automatically sent to the last known permanent address on file with the university.

Students can opt out or object to the settlement if they believe the amount is unfair. A federal court will have a final approval hearing in mid-February.

In court documents, Penn State denied any wrongdoing, but agreed to settle for $17 million to resolve the case.

You can find more details on how to opt out of the settlement or object here.

