Advocates call on Pa. state lawmakers to address 'literacy crisis' as scores drop nationwide

Only about one-third of 4th graders in Pennsylvania were proficient in reading in 2024, according to the National Assessment of Education Progress, which reported significant decreases in reading scores nationwide. Now, advocates are calling on state lawmakers to improve training for teachers, and to support early literacy screening and intervention.

"33% proficiency is not acceptable," said Rachael Garnick, leader of the Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition, which is an advocacy group that launched earlier this year. "We have policy solutions that are smart and targeted, and they set clear statewide expectations for evidence based reading instruction, universal screening and intervention and support for struggling readers."

Warren County has one of the lowest literacy rates for 3rd graders in Pennsylvania. According to the coalition, only 39% of 3rd graders in the county are proficient at reading.

/ Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition / Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition These statistics, compiled by the Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition, show the state of reading literacy in Warren County schools. Warren County has one of the lowest rates throughout the state.

At a virtual briefing earlier this week, Garnick shared support for two bills moving through Harrisburg. They would would mandate early literacy screening and intervention in schools and better train teachers.

Also during that briefing, Deon Butler shared his experience growing up with undiagnosed dyslexia and why early intervention is important. Butler, a former NFL player and Penn State alum, said he had a tough time growing up and going to school.

"Once I got to college, that's when I realized that I am in over my head," Butler said.

Butler said a professor told him early on that he would never graduate, but he did graduate and went on to play with the Detroit Lions. He didn't get a dyslexia diagnosis until later.

"I don't want my daughter going through the same stuff that I was going through," Butler said.

Now, Butler advocates for early literacy screening to help other students.

Many schools throughout Pennsylvania say they cannot afford early literacy screening and improved training for teachers without more state appropriations. That's why the Pa. Literacy Coalition also calls on the state to invest $100 million in early literacy. The state budget is due on June 30, but GOP leaders say talks are at a standstill.

Copyright 2025 WPSU