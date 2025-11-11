Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal opens next Tuesday

Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion landside terminal will open to the public next Tuesday, Nov. 18 — four years after construction started on the project.

"This is a new day for our region," Christina Cassotis, CEO of Allegheny County Airport Authority in a statement. "This is an airport built for Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh. It improves the passenger experience and ensures this region remains on a global stage."

The new terminal features a modern design with ceilings set with twinkle lights, expanded security in one location with smart scanners, a streamlined baggage system that's miles shorter than the current one, outdoor terraces and an array of work by local artists throughout the building.

The current landside was built in 1992 as a hub for US Airways — designed for passengers just passing through. When the airline stopped using Pittsburgh as a hub in 2005, more passengers came to PIT as the starting point or destination of their trip — meaning more stress on security and baggage systems.

In addition to the new terminal, opening day brings 6,000 more parking spaces for passengers. An adjacent new parking garage and a lot that's a five minute walk from the front door can be booked ahead of time starting this Friday, Nov. 14 at ParkatPIT.com

Read more from our partners at WESA.