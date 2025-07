/ Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to speak with reporters about Senate Republicans' efforts to claw back $1.1 billion of funding authority from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and about $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs targeted by DOGE, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Senate voted to approve a $9 billion rescission package aimed at clawing back money already allocated for public media and foreign aid. It heads back to the House for final passage.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR