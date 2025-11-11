Democrats question Chuck Schumer's leadership after shutdown vote

House members are flocking back to Washington to vote for a government funding deal just passed by the Senate. But many Democrats who wanted the party to hold out for Affordable Care Act subsidies have turned against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, even though he opposed the deal.

For more on Schumer’s precarious position, we’re joined by his former legislative director, Jim Kessler, who now serves as a vice president at the center-left think tank, Third Way.

