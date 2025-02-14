Amy Rene Byrne; Aaron White; January 21 2025

BTE Resident Actors Amy Rene Byrne & Aaron White speaking about the production of "Misery" by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, that will open at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble's Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in Bloomsburg on January 23 and run through February 9, 2025. There will be shows Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. There are 2 Pay-What-You-Decide Previews 1/23 & 1/24 at 7:30 pm.

The show is suitable for Mature Audiences. www.bte.org/ 570-784-8181