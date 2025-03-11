Art in Lewisburg: A 50-Year Retrospective; March 11 2025

Audio highlights from a 1993 WVIA

documentary film, "The Vanishing

American Landscape," a profile of

PA artist David Armstrong. Some of

Armstrong's works are part of an

exhibit titled, "Art in Lewisburg:

A 50-Year Retrospective" at

The Gallery at 15 N. Water Street

in Lewisburg, running March 3

through March 15, 2025.

Isabela Weiss, Rural Government

Reporter with WVIA News spoke

with Dr. Gary Sojka & artists

Sandy Davis, Paula Swett,

Joanne Landis and Catherine Hafer.

www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/

the-gallery

