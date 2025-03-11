Art in Lewisburg: A 50-Year Retrospective; March 11 2025
Audio highlights from a 1993 WVIA
documentary film, "The Vanishing
American Landscape," a profile of
PA artist David Armstrong. Some of
Armstrong's works are part of an
exhibit titled, "Art in Lewisburg:
A 50-Year Retrospective" at
The Gallery at 15 N. Water Street
in Lewisburg, running March 3
through March 15, 2025.
Isabela Weiss, Rural Government
Reporter with WVIA News spoke
with Dr. Gary Sojka & artists
Sandy Davis, Paula Swett,
Joanne Landis and Catherine Hafer.
www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/
the-gallery