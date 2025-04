Dr. Rick Hoffenberg, Director of Choral Activities

at Marywood University in Scranton, speaking

about the Spring concerts of the Marywood

Chamber Singers to be held on Sunday,

April 27, 2025, at 3:00 at St. John the Evangelist

Church, 35 William Street in Pittston.

Also Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 in the Marian Chapel

at Marywood University in Scranton.

www.marywood.edu/