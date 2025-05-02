Choral Society of Northeast PA; Joshua Harper; May 02 2025

Dr. Joshua Harper, Assistant Professor at Wilkes University and

Artistic Director & Conductor of the Choral Society of Northeast

Pennsylvania, speaking about the annual Spring Concert titled,

"New Americana," to be presented on Sunday, May 4, 2025,

at 3:00 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Avenue,

Scranton. The chorus will be joined by the Big Valley Bluegrass

Band from Allentown. There is no admission fee and a reception

will follow. For more information: choralsociety.net/