Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; May 13 2025
Brenda Grunza, Co-President, and Ann Manganiello, Music Director & Conductor,
speaking about the 76th Spring Concert of the Catholic Choral Society of Scranton,
on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7 pm, at Mary, Mother of God Parish: Holy Rosary Church,
316 William Street in Scranton. Also Sunday, May 18 at 7 pm at the Church of
St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Avenue in Kingston.
The group will be joined on May 16 by the Mary, Mother of God Music Ministry;
and on May 18 by the Good Shepherd Academy Middle School Choir.
For more information: www.catholicchoralsociety.org/