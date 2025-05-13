Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; May 13 2025

Brenda Grunza, Co-President, and Ann Manganiello, Music Director & Conductor,

speaking about the 76th Spring Concert of the Catholic Choral Society of Scranton,

on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7 pm, at Mary, Mother of God Parish: Holy Rosary Church,

316 William Street in Scranton. Also Sunday, May 18 at 7 pm at the Church of

St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Avenue in Kingston.

The group will be joined on May 16 by the Mary, Mother of God Music Ministry;

and on May 18 by the Good Shepherd Academy Middle School Choir.

For more information: www.catholicchoralsociety.org/