WVIA News; "Bookmarks"; Sarah Scinto; May 23 2025

Sarah Scinto, WVIA's host of Morning Edition and

member of the WVIA news team, speaking about

"Bookmarks," a short feature she produces every

other week and posts on Saturdays. Book lovers

share their favorite books on a given theme, &

the topic for the column on May 24, 2025, is indigenous

authors and stories. Bookmarks can be

found on the WVIA website: wvia.org/news

under the "Features" heading.

To submit a suggestion for a favorite book

write to sarahscinto@wvia.org/ with

"Bookmarks" in the subject line.