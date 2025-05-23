WVIA News; "Bookmarks"; Sarah Scinto; May 23 2025
Sarah Scinto, WVIA's host of Morning Edition and
member of the WVIA news team, speaking about
"Bookmarks," a short feature she produces every
other week and posts on Saturdays. Book lovers
share their favorite books on a given theme, &
the topic for the column on May 24, 2025, is indigenous
authors and stories. Bookmarks can be
found on the WVIA website: wvia.org/news
under the "Features" heading.
To submit a suggestion for a favorite book
write to sarahscinto@wvia.org/ with
"Bookmarks" in the subject line.