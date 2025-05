Marjorie Maddox and Jerry Wemple, coeditors of Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets

on Pennsylvania issued by Penn State University Press, speaking about the collection and reading from its pages. There will be a reading on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Lycoming

Arts Gallery in Williamsport at 1:00 pm and many others to come.

For more information: www.psupress.org/