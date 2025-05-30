Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz; AJ Jump; Mike Slusser; May 30 2025
AJ Jump and Mike Slusser, members of the
Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz committee, speaking
about the second annual event to be held June 6, 7 and
8, 2025. Bassist Endea Owens and The Cookout
will headline the event on Saturday, June 7th at
6:30 in the Chandelier Lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center
on Public Square. The Opening Ceremony
takes place on Friday at 5:00 at the Kirby Center
featuring the Marko Marcinko Latin Jazz
Quintet. Admission is free.
There will be a Jazz Walk on Friday evening
with another headliner at the River Street
Jazz Cafe at 9pm--Jazz trumpeter Cindy
Bradley. There will be a jazz brunch on
Sunday with the Joe Boga Trad Jazz Trio, and more live
jazz over the weekend.
For information: www.wilkesbarrecavalcadeofjazz.org/