Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz; AJ Jump; Mike Slusser; May 30 2025

AJ Jump and Mike Slusser, members of the

Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz committee, speaking

about the second annual event to be held June 6, 7 and

8, 2025. Bassist Endea Owens and The Cookout

will headline the event on Saturday, June 7th at

6:30 in the Chandelier Lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center

on Public Square. The Opening Ceremony

takes place on Friday at 5:00 at the Kirby Center

featuring the Marko Marcinko Latin Jazz

Quintet. Admission is free.

There will be a Jazz Walk on Friday evening

with another headliner at the River Street

Jazz Cafe at 9pm--Jazz trumpeter Cindy

Bradley. There will be a jazz brunch on

Sunday with the Joe Boga Trad Jazz Trio, and more live

jazz over the weekend.

For information: www.wilkesbarrecavalcadeofjazz.org/

