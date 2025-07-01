100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts; Adelaide Ferguson; July 01 2025

Published July 1, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
Adelaide Ferguson, Co-chair of the Board of the Eagles Mere
Friends of the Arts, speaking about the 50th Anniversary
Season that begins with a special event, "The 50 x 50
Art Exhibit and Reception" at the David Dewire Center on
Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 4 to 6 pm. The show opens
July 1st and runs through July 3rd. The concerts begin on
July 4th at 5:00 with the Repasz Band performing holiday
favorites on the Eagles Mere Green.
For information about the whole summer season of
performances, art classes and more:
www.emfoa.org/

