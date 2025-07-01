Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts; Adelaide Ferguson; July 01 2025

Adelaide Ferguson, Co-chair of the Board of the Eagles Mere

Friends of the Arts, speaking about the 50th Anniversary

Season that begins with a special event, "The 50 x 50

Art Exhibit and Reception" at the David Dewire Center on

Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 4 to 6 pm. The show opens

July 1st and runs through July 3rd. The concerts begin on

July 4th at 5:00 with the Repasz Band performing holiday

favorites on the Eagles Mere Green.

For information about the whole summer season of

performances, art classes and more:

www.emfoa.org/

