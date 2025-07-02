NEPA Philharmonic; Independence Concerts; Jeffrey Spenner; July 02 2025

Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Spenner, Assistant Director of the United States Coast Guard Band, speaking about his life in music in anticipation of leading the NEPA Philharmonic on

Thursday, July 3, 2025, on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton as part of the Scrantastic Spectacular, beginning at 7:30 and culminating in the annual fireworks

display. There will be music by Sousa, Ives, Leroy Anderson, Tchaikovsky and more.

For information about all of the orchestra's performances through the Fourth of

July weekend: www.nepaphil.org/