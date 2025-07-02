100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Philharmonic; Independence Concerts; Jeffrey Spenner; July 02 2025

Published July 2, 2025 at 6:58 PM EDT
Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Spenner, Assistant Director of the United States Coast Guard Band, speaking about his life in music in anticipation of leading the NEPA Philharmonic on
Thursday, July 3, 2025, on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton as part of the Scrantastic Spectacular, beginning at 7:30 and culminating in the annual fireworks
display. There will be music by Sousa, Ives, Leroy Anderson, Tchaikovsky and more.
For information about all of the orchestra's performances through the Fourth of
July weekend: www.nepaphil.org/

