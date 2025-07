Janet Gaglione, Executive Director of the Wayne County Arts Alliance,

speaking about the organization and the 2025 Artists Studio

Tour to be held July 11, 12 and 13 at 18 studio locations throughout

the county and also the WCCA Gallery at 959 Main Street in Honesdale.

The event is free and there are brochures/maps available at various

businesses and online.

For more information: www.waynecountyartsalliance.com/