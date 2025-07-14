River Valley Film Festival; Cory Baney; July 14 2025
Cory Baney, Founder of the River Valley Film Festival,
speaking about RVFF's partnership with Lycoming Arts
and the launch of the Festival on Friday, July 18, 2025,
with a First Friday-style event, "Red Carpet Friday," at 5:00,
followed by the opening night film, "Rap Dixon: Beyond Baseball"
at 8 pm. Film screenings get underway at 10:30 am on Saturday
and 11:00 am on Sunday at
AMC CLASSIC Williamsport 11 Movie Theater Downtown.
www.lycomingarts.org/rvff