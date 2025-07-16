Pocono Mountains Music Festival/Performing Arts Camp; Dr. David Mazza; July 16 2025
Dr. David Mazza, Founder and President Emeritus of
the Pocono Mountains Music Festival; Kelli Rabke,
Camp Director & Vocal Coach; & Arwen Cameron
and Judianne Meredith, former camp participants,
speaking about, "The Room Where It Happens,"
the two-week performing arts camp presented by
the PMMF from July 14 through July 25, 2025,
and the culminating showcase performance
on Friday, July 25th at 6:00 pm at the Barrett
Administrative & Recreational Center in Cresco.
There is no admission fee.
For information about the camp and the 2025
festival concerts: www.poconofest.org/