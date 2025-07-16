Pocono Mountains Music Festival/Performing Arts Camp; Dr. David Mazza; July 16 2025

Dr. David Mazza, Founder and President Emeritus of

the Pocono Mountains Music Festival; Kelli Rabke,

Camp Director & Vocal Coach; & Arwen Cameron

and Judianne Meredith, former camp participants,

speaking about, "The Room Where It Happens,"

the two-week performing arts camp presented by

the PMMF from July 14 through July 25, 2025,

and the culminating showcase performance

on Friday, July 25th at 6:00 pm at the Barrett

Administrative & Recreational Center in Cresco.

There is no admission fee.

For information about the camp and the 2025

festival concerts: www.poconofest.org/

