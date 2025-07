Actors Britt Demming & Jessi Teevan speaking about their

production of "Gutenberg: The Musical!" at Providence

Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton.

They were joined by director Mark Fryer & sound

designer Jason Narcoonis.

Presented by Actors Circle and It's Curtains for You,

there are shows July 17 through July 20, 2025--

Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:00 pm;

Sunday at 2:00. www.actorscircle.com/