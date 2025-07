Tannis Kowalchuk, Artistic Director of the Farm Arts Collective, and

Doug Rogers, Composer, speaking about Dream On The Farm 2025:

"Paradise Lost Scavenger Hunt," an original theater piece inspired

by the poetry of John Milton. The production will run from July 24

through August 3, with shows each evening at 6:30, at Willow Wisp

Organic Farm in Damascus in Wayne County.

www.farmartscollective.org/