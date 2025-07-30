100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Gaslight Theatre Company; "Sunday in the Park"; Dave Reynolds; July 29 2025

Published July 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
Dave Reynolds, Chair & Production Manager of the
Theatre Department at King's College in Wilkes-Barre,
He is stage & technical director for the Gaslight
Theatre Co. production of Sunday in the Park with
George by Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine.
The show will run from August 1 through August
10, 2025, with performances Fridays & Saturdays
at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00--in the
Maffei Theatre on the King's campus.
www.gaslight-theatre.org/

