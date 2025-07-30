Gaslight Theatre Company; "Sunday in the Park"; Dave Reynolds; July 29 2025

Dave Reynolds, Chair & Production Manager of the

Theatre Department at King's College in Wilkes-Barre,

He is stage & technical director for the Gaslight

Theatre Co. production of Sunday in the Park with

George by Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine.

The show will run from August 1 through August

10, 2025, with performances Fridays & Saturdays

at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00--in the

Maffei Theatre on the King's campus.

www.gaslight-theatre.org/