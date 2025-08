Bill Amos, playwright, Cole Hrusovsky; director

And Matt Bubul, actor, speaking about the

PA Theatre of Performing Arts production of

"Sherlock Holmes & the Scarlet Avenger" adapted by

Amos from the story, "A Study in Scarlet."

There will shows from August 14 through the

17, 2025--Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7 pm,

Sunday at 3:00, at the Ferrara Center on Broad

Street in Hazleton. www.ptpashows.org/