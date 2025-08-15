Street Art Society of NEPA; Maegan Zielinski; August 15 2025

Maegan Zielinski, board member of the Street Art Society of NEPA, speaking about

the organization and its End of Summer Mural Trolley Tour on August 19, 20 & 21, 2025,

at 6:00 pm, leaving from the Old Train Station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Attendees are

asked to arrive at 5:45 for the hour and 15 minute tour that will take in over 30 murals.

The excursion will conclude in Forty Fort at Amy Bezek Photography for a meet-&-greet

with mural artists and refreshments. The trolley will return to the Old Train Station at or

around 8:15. Tuesday's trip is sold out, but there are openings for the Wednesday &

Thursday tours. For more information: www.streetartsocietynepa.org/