ArtScene with Erika Funke

Street Art Society of NEPA; Maegan Zielinski; August 15 2025

Published August 15, 2025 at 8:09 PM EDT
Maegan Zielinski, board member of the Street Art Society of NEPA, speaking about
the organization and its End of Summer Mural Trolley Tour on August 19, 20 & 21, 2025,
at 6:00 pm, leaving from the Old Train Station in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Attendees are
asked to arrive at 5:45 for the hour and 15 minute tour that will take in over 30 murals.
The excursion will conclude in Forty Fort at Amy Bezek Photography for a meet-&-greet
with mural artists and refreshments. The trolley will return to the Old Train Station at or
around 8:15. Tuesday's trip is sold out, but there are openings for the Wednesday &
Thursday tours. For more information: www.streetartsocietynepa.org/

