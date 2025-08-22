Performance Music at the University of Scranton; Cheryl Boga; Janelle Decker; August 22 2025

Cheryl Boga, Conductor & Artistic Director, and Janelle Decker, Conductor & Executive

Director, speaking about Performance Music at the University of Scranton and the

opening concert of the Fall 2025 season. Relic Ensemble, an 11-piece period instrument

chamber orchestra, will present a program titled, Spheres, on Friday, September 12,

at 7:30 pm, in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street at Jefferson Avenue.

Admission is free, and for more information: www.scranton.edu/music