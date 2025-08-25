PA Heart & Soul/Carbondale, PA; Bannon; Fahey; Pousley; August 25 2025

Michele Bannon, Mayor of Carbondale, PA, Gus Fahey, President of Valley in Motion, &

Todd Pousley, Director of Community Development at NeighborWorks Northeastern PA,

speaking about PA Heart & Soul, a community development initiative, its impact on the

city & its relationship with PA Humanities, in anticipation of a mural unveiling and tour

on September 4, 2025, starting at the former Rite Aid site on North Main Street, at 5:30 pm. There will be a short program, refreshments, meet-and-greet with artists, a mural tour and music by John Stevens Doubleshot Trio. There will be an excursion train from Steamtown NHS in Scranton at 3:30 to transport people to the event in Carbondale.

www.carbondalepa.org Facebook.com/carbondaleheartandsoul/

www.pahumanities.org/