Johnson College purchases Scranton property, plans to move diesel programs

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT
An artist's rendering shows Johnson College's new facility at 814 Wyoming Ave. in Scranton. The 8,700-square-foot building will become the future home of the college's diesel preventative maintenance technician certificate program, diesel truck technology associate degree program and portions of the automotive technology associate degree program. Classes are expected to begin in spring 2026.
Submitted photo
An artist’s rendering shows Johnson College’s new facility at 814 Wyoming Ave. in Scranton. The 8,700-square-foot building will become the future home of the college’s diesel preventative maintenance technician certificate program, diesel truck technology associate degree program and portions of the automotive technology associate degree program. Classes are expected to begin in spring 2026.

Future diesel mechanics will soon learn at a facility close to downtown Scranton.

Johnson College purchased an 8,700-square-foot building at 814 Wyoming Ave., the school announced Wednesday.

The former Long Life Spring facility will become the future home of the college’s one-year diesel preventative maintenance technician certificate program, the two-year diesel truck technology associate degree program and portions of the two-year automotive technology associate degree program.

“This purchase marks an exciting new chapter for Johnson College,” Katie Pittelli, president and CEO of Johnson College, said in the news release. “Once updates are complete, the Wyoming Avenue facility will offer enhanced, hands-on learning spaces designed to support student success. We’re proud to continue investing in resources that prepare students for today’s workforce.”

Classes at the facility are expected to begin in spring 2026. The move will open space at the North Main Avenue campus, allowing the college to expand existing programs or start new ones.

The college paid $725,000 for the property, according to Lackawanna County records.
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

