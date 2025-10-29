Johnson College purchases Scranton property, plans to move diesel programs

Future diesel mechanics will soon learn at a facility close to downtown Scranton.

Johnson College purchased an 8,700-square-foot building at 814 Wyoming Ave., the school announced Wednesday.

The former Long Life Spring facility will become the future home of the college’s one-year diesel preventative maintenance technician certificate program, the two-year diesel truck technology associate degree program and portions of the two-year automotive technology associate degree program.

“This purchase marks an exciting new chapter for Johnson College,” Katie Pittelli, president and CEO of Johnson College, said in the news release. “Once updates are complete, the Wyoming Avenue facility will offer enhanced, hands-on learning spaces designed to support student success. We’re proud to continue investing in resources that prepare students for today’s workforce.”

Classes at the facility are expected to begin in spring 2026. The move will open space at the North Main Avenue campus, allowing the college to expand existing programs or start new ones.

The college paid $725,000 for the property, according to Lackawanna County records.