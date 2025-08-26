100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Milford Readers & Writers Festival; Carol McManus; Brian Carso; August 26 2025

Published August 26, 2025 at 8:18 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Carol McManus and Brian Carso, Co-Chairs of the 2025 Milford Readers & Writers Festival, speaking about the event taking place in Milford, PA, from September 12 through
the 14th. There will be workshops, author conversations, signings & more, with ticketed
events at the Milford Theater and others throughout the town. Also on the schedule are
three programs for young people. For tickets and information:
www.milfordreadersandwriters.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke