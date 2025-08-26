Milford Readers & Writers Festival; Carol McManus; Brian Carso; August 26 2025
Carol McManus and Brian Carso, Co-Chairs of the 2025 Milford Readers & Writers Festival, speaking about the event taking place in Milford, PA, from September 12 through
the 14th. There will be workshops, author conversations, signings & more, with ticketed
events at the Milford Theater and others throughout the town. Also on the schedule are
three programs for young people. For tickets and information:
www.milfordreadersandwriters.com/