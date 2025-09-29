100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame; Bill O'Boyle; September 29 2025

Published September 29, 2025 at 6:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Bill O'Boyle, Member of the Steering Committee of the Luzerne County

Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, and columnist & staff writer for the

Times Leader, speaking about the 2025 Induction Ceremony taking

place on Saturday, October 4th, at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public

Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. There is a special VIP

reception at 5:00 and tickets should be purchased by 5:00 pm on

Monday, September 29th. There are still general admission

tickets available--doors opening at 6:30 with showtime at 7:30 pm.

You can find information on Facebook and at kirbycenter.org/

We heard briefly in the prologue from Heather Sincavage, Director

of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University.

ArtScene with Erika Funke