The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame; Bill O'Boyle; September 29 2025
Bill O'Boyle, Member of the Steering Committee of the Luzerne County
Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, and columnist & staff writer for the
Times Leader, speaking about the 2025 Induction Ceremony taking
place on Saturday, October 4th, at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public
Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. There is a special VIP
reception at 5:00 and tickets should be purchased by 5:00 pm on
Monday, September 29th. There are still general admission
tickets available--doors opening at 6:30 with showtime at 7:30 pm.
You can find information on Facebook and at kirbycenter.org/
We heard briefly in the prologue from Heather Sincavage, Director
of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University.