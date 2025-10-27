Sordoni Art Gallery; Helen Zughaib; Heather Sincavage; October 27 2025

Artist Helen Zughaib and Heather Sincavage, Director of the Sordoni Art Galley at

Wilkes University and Exhibition Curator, speaking about, "Helen Zughaib Migrations"

opening on October 28 2025, and running through February 27, 2026.

There will be an Art in Context Lecture by Helen Zughaib titled, "Unfinished Journeys" at 5:00 on Wednesday, October 29th with a reception to follow. For more information about the exhibition and related events, www.wilkes.edu/sordoni

The Sordoni Gallery is located at 141 S. Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.