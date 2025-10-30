Gabriel Chamber Ensemble; Sara Male; Dana Allaband; October 30 2025

Sara Male, Executive Director, and Dana Allaband, Artistic Director of the Gabriel

Chamber Ensemble, speaking about the second concert in the 2025-2026 season at

Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 252 Dock Street in Schuylkill Haven at 3:00 pm on November

2nd. The program is titled, "Evolution - From Past to Plague" and will feature the oratorio

"The Plague" by Andrew Lipke, as well as music by Bach and Puccini.

The GCE will be joined by members of the Schuylkill Choral Society and Eastern PA Choral Society directed by Mark Thomas. Composer Andrew Lipke will join the performance.

A reception will follow. For information: www.gabrielensemble.org/

Agnes Maurer will be recognized for her remarkable leadership of 35 years.