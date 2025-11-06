Diva Theater/Olde Brick Theater; Paige Balitski; Bob Balitski; November 6 2025

Paige Balitski and Bob Balitski, co-founders of Diva Theater,

speaking about the upcoming production of "Incorruptible,"

a dark comedy by Michael Hoillinger. Paige directs and Bob

plays the abbot. There are shows Fridays & Saturdays,

November 7, 8, 14, 15, 2025 at 7:30 pm, and Sundays

November 9 & 16 at 2:00 pm, at the Olde Brick Theater,

126 W. Market Street in Scranton.

For reservations: 570-209-7766

and for information, Facebook.com/divatheaterscranton