Diva Theater/Olde Brick Theater; Paige Balitski; Bob Balitski; November 6 2025
Paige Balitski and Bob Balitski, co-founders of Diva Theater,
speaking about the upcoming production of "Incorruptible,"
a dark comedy by Michael Hoillinger. Paige directs and Bob
plays the abbot. There are shows Fridays & Saturdays,
November 7, 8, 14, 15, 2025 at 7:30 pm, and Sundays
November 9 & 16 at 2:00 pm, at the Olde Brick Theater,
126 W. Market Street in Scranton.
For reservations: 570-209-7766
and for information, Facebook.com/divatheaterscranton