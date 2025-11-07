Pauly Friedman Art Gallery; Misericordia Univ; Lalaine B. Little; Allan Austin; November 7, 2025

Dr. Lalaine Bangilan Little, Director of the Pauly Friedman Gallery,

and Dr. Allan Austin, Professor of History at Misericordia

University in Dallas, PA, speaking about the exhibition,

"Resilience--A Sansei Sense of Legacy,"

running now through December 15, 2025, featuring work by 8 artists whose

pieces reflect on the effects of FDR's Executive Order 9066 as it

has resonated from generation to generation. There will be a gallery talk

by Dr. Austin on November 17th beginning at 6:00 pm.

For more information: www.misericordia.edu/art