Pauly Friedman Art Gallery; Misericordia Univ; Lalaine B. Little; Allan Austin; November 7, 2025

ArtScene with Erika Funke

November 7, 2025

Published November 7, 2025 at 8:27 PM EST
Dr. Lalaine Bangilan Little, Director of the Pauly Friedman Gallery,
and Dr. Allan Austin, Professor of History at Misericordia
University in Dallas, PA, speaking about the exhibition,
"Resilience--A Sansei Sense of Legacy,"
running now through December 15, 2025, featuring work by 8 artists whose
pieces reflect on the effects of FDR's Executive Order 9066 as it
has resonated from generation to generation. There will be a gallery talk
by Dr. Austin on November 17th beginning at 6:00 pm.
For more information: www.misericordia.edu/art

